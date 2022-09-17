After reading the interviews with the three women running for governor of Oregon this year (The Astorian, Sept. 6), it cleared up whom I would be voting for between Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek.
First off, I would like to state that this "rural divide" that Betsy’s making into a big issue is nothing but a method to continue to antagonize all Oregonians. As a rural Oregonian living in Brownsmead, I am greatly concerned about climate change.
I've been very disappointed in Betsy's lack of involvement as our elected state senator in acknowledging the crisis that looms before us all. I also am unhappy with her lack of support on gun control issues and making our lives safer from the excesses of the gun lobby.
Betsy states that she thinks shutting schools and businesses down was a mistake during COVID-19. Does she not recall how dangerous the virus was before we were able to get the vaccines? I am grateful that our governor adhered to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci. I know that many lives were saved, and grave illnesses averted, by doing so.
At one time, maybe 10 years ago, I thought Betsy Johnson would have made a good governor. I have appreciated many things she has done for our communities over the years and considered her to be fairly progressive. Since that time, Betsy has taken a hard right turn and decided to take the road to being divisive and regressive.