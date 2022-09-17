After reading the interviews with the three women running for governor of Oregon this year (The Astorian, Sept. 6), it cleared up whom I would be voting for between Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek.

First off, I would like to state that this "rural divide" that Betsy’s making into a big issue is nothing but a method to continue to antagonize all Oregonians. As a rural Oregonian living in Brownsmead, I am greatly concerned about climate change.

