It is clear that climate change is upon us. We are seeing melting ice sheets at the poles, prolonged wildfire seasons, extreme storms, rising sea levels and acidification of the oceans. The overwhelming consensus of the scientific community agrees we must reduce carbon and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
We, as Oregonians, must do our part to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. That is why we must pass the Clean Energy Jobs Bill, House Bill 2020. It's a policy that caps and prices greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters, and reinvests the proceeds into clean energy and energy efficiency solutions.
An independent economic study found the policy will add 50,000 new jobs by 2050, and grow the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.5 percent. We have much to gain from Clean Energy Jobs, and much to lose if we fail to seize this opportunity. Imagine the cost to society if we do nothing in the face of the climate change.
Please let state Sen. Betsy Johnson and state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell know you support HB 2020.
SHARON KLOEPFER
Gearhart
