In the recent guest column "We Oregonians" (The Astorian, Oct. 26), Lianne Thompson and Tony DeBone stated their pleasure that HB 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs Bill, did not get approved in the last legislative session. They gave a long list of costs that would have gone up if it had passed. That is not true.
Ten states have already successfully implemented cap-and-invest programs, according to Alan Journet, a retired professor of environmental science. All of them have growing economies, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, stable energy prices and thousand of jobs created.
Since California implemented cap-and-trade in 2012, it has outperformed the rest of U.S. in manufacturing output, growing in real terms by 26%. Their greenhouse gas emission price has created good union jobs in the poorest part of the state.
We will all have to make changes as a result of the climate crisis. Scientists around the globe are waving red flags, stating that we only have an 11-year window to take actions to offset the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis, or else future generations will pay the price.
We must avoid wishful thinking. Tell your legislators to support the cap-and-invest bill when they convene early next year.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.