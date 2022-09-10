As one who has closely followed developments in climate change for several years, I read an article recently that was very disturbing. Many scientists are now saying that we are foolish to not study catastrophic climate outcomes. This is coming from respected people who have dedicated their professional lives to studying climate change, not rabble-rousers just trying to scare us.
According to Johan Rockstrom, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, several of the planet's physical systems are already at or very near tipping points of irreversible trajectories. These dangerous impacts are occurring faster than researchers once predicted.
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited several states recently with essentially the same message. Citing the deadly floods in Kentucky and Missouri, she said, “The devastation is real. The harm is real. The impact is real. And we are witnessing it in real time." In 2021, the U.S. experienced 20 billion-dollar weather and climate-related disasters.
So, are we to be the last few generations who have enjoyed the beauty and pleasures of this planet, and now just sit by and watch its destruction? I take the above findings as a call for every person to examine their private, social and national obligations. It should affect how you vote, how you travel, what you buy, how you educate children, etc. You may be just one individual, but what if millions of people like you do the same thing?