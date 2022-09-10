As one who has closely followed developments in climate change for several years, I read an article recently that was very disturbing. Many scientists are now saying that we are foolish to not study catastrophic climate outcomes. This is coming from respected people who have dedicated their professional lives to studying climate change, not rabble-rousers just trying to scare us.

According to Johan Rockstrom, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, several of the planet's physical systems are already at or very near tipping points of irreversible trajectories. These dangerous impacts are occurring faster than researchers once predicted.

Tags