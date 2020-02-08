Don Haskell's opinions on climate change are supported primarily by the Global Warming Petition Project, whose credo was written in 1998 ("Climate change just another political controversy," The Astorian, Feb. 1).
By the petition's standard, if you have a bachelor of science degree you, too, can sign the petition and become an instant expert on climate change. Give me a break.
The evidence accumulated over the past 20 years is indisputable. New data coming in yearly demonstrates that greenhouse gases produced by human activity has accelerated climate change far beyond the rate it has occurred naturally in the past.
Haskell would have us believe that alarmed scientists and countries worldwide who are convinced of the human factor in climate change are on the government money take.
Then, after suggesting that the human contribution to climate change is negligible, Haskell contradicts himself by saying we should go after China for "the environmental havoc" their pollution is causing. I guess when we pollute it doesn't matter much, but when China pollutes, it does.
But doesn't the Republicans' idiot commander-in-chief say that climate change is a hoax started by China? Please, Haskell, my head is spinning.
So why did The Astorian place Haskell’s piece where the paper’s editorials normally appear, even though his opinions have little credibility? The reason is that he expresses the editors' opinion on Oregon cap and trade, which he calls "extremism."
That is consistent with the timber industry’s wishes, which apparently Haskell, The Astorian and Sen. Betsy Johnson have all pledged fealty to.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
