I would like to encourage everyone to participate in upcoming Global Climate Strike events in Clatsop County. To bring attention to the need for action to respond to a changing climate, the youth-led movement Fridays For Future is encouraging worldwide participation in Global Climate Strikes from school and work on Friday and Sept. 27.
Locally, there will be a Global Climate Strike rally on Friday in Seaside from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the big orange chair on U.S. Highway 101 at Broadway.
On Sept. 27, from noon to 1 p.m., there will be a Global Climate Strike rally in Astoria, on Marine Drive east of 16th Street. These are peaceful rallies, and all are welcome to come make your voice heard that "the climate for change is now."
Additionally, there will be a free screening of the film "Paris to Pittsburgh," on Sunday at 3 p.m. (the doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at the Columbian Theater in Astoria. "Paris to Pittsburgh" is a National Geographic documentary film about how local communities around the nation are facing the challenges of a changing climate.
After the film, we will have an open community discussion about ideas that we might consider to mitigate climate change in northwest Oregon. Our discussion will include presentations by Frank Granshaw, Ph.D., a geologist and climate scientist, and Stephen Shumaker, an alternative energy educator and resident of Knappa.
Please join in these important events.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
