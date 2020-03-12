Thanks to letter-writers Ted Messing, Joseph Stevenson and Roger Dorband, and guest columnist Jon Stewart ("#TimberUnity is a misnomer," The Astorian, Feb. 29), for speaking up on the issue of state Republicans, and our own senator, Betsy Johnson, a Democrat, caving to a vocal minority of climate deniers, including the astroturf outfit #TimberUnity, which is funded by Stimson Lumber Co.
The idea of loggers and mill workers out demonstrating, in favor of saving the Koch brothers (owners of Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill) from having to chip in to cover their own carbon footprint, is ridiculous. Pioneer labor activists in the Pacific Northwest would not believe it.
For more on the backers and sympathizers with #TimberUnity, please check out this link at Mother Jones magazine: bit.ly/2wFOnsg
I'm for "ClimateUnity."
WILLIAM BARNETT
Astoria
