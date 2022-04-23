After years of debate, Gearhart's proposed fire bond measure will soon conclude under a cloud of public division and poorly constructed messaging designed to mislead the average voter.
Of all the misinformation foisted upon our residents, along with costly items purposely omitted, it is the matter of taxes, which is the most egregious.
Our city promoters have dedicated much effort to convince us the proposed fire megaplex has a minimal tax impact, and have gone so far as to project actual tax levies. However, they can't and shouldn't project taxes.
For the city to illustrate taxes, they must treat the $14.5 million bond as the final cost, which is semi-fraudulent, since the requested funding is based on estimated costs only. The city has no firm bids or contractual agreements in place, leaving the entire project subject to substantial cost overruns and tax levels much higher than the city's current projections.
In addition, the city promoters have conveniently refused to provide a projected operating budget for the proposed facility, nor have they identified the level of required full-time staffing, all leading to increased cost pressures on Gearhart's existing general fund, which will certainly lead to an additional layer of taxes up and above the proposed bond levy.
An honest process would disclose the impracticality of projecting taxes on loose cost estimates, and would offer Gearhart full disclosures of the projected, and ongoing, impact of increased operating costs, and the additional increase in operating taxation.