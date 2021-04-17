At first I thought The Astorian was getting a sense of humor when it printed the "Valid point" joke (April 13). Then I realized that maybe the writer was serious. It's sad that anyone could mistake the difference in demeanor of Donald Trump and Joe Biden so badly.
Anyone who has actually watched the two in action could not make that mistake. The problem must lie in the media echo chamber. Trump stood and took antagonistic questions from a biased media on a regular basis. Biden does not. He reads from a script, scratches his head and leaves before any real questions.
Have you ever seen Trump stumble going up the steps to Air Force One?
"C'mon man."
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside