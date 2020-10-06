I am an unaffiliated voter, not of the Independent Party, but have been the recipient of campaign mailers from Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and Suzanne Weber asking for my vote.
Debbie clearly states that she is a Democrat, but Suzanne is reluctant to describe herself as a Republican. Why is that? Does she realize that House District 32 is traditionally a largely Democratic enclave, so doesn't want prospective voters to tie her to the GOP?
C'mon, Weber. Stand on your principles. And stop using unflattering photos of Debbie on your mailers. It's the type of cheap politics that has become so common in today's discourse.
Please vote Boothe-Schmidt. She has integrity, and will stand by her principles.
ROBERT POTTER
Astoria
