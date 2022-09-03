My mother taught me, "sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you," and "I'm rubber, you're glue, what you say bounces off of me and sticks to you." Seems like our culture has abandoned these ideals of strength, and replaced them with vulnerability to words, thoughts or even imagery.
The list of offensives is growing by the day. Names of U.S. presidents are being removed from schools, words or imagery associated with Native tribes are being removed from sports teams, people are being terminated for using the wrong terminology for an ethnic group, teachers can be sued for using the wrong "preferred" pronoun for a student, Realtors can't use the term "master" bedroom or bathroom, the word "man" is now being replaced with "people," so new words like "snowpeople" and "fisherpeople" are being created. Should we change the name of a woman to "wopeople" or female to "feperson?"
It's not that words can’t sting; they absolutely can, and there are some ugly, disgusting, disparaging words, but we shouldn't expect to never hear those words, nor should we expect others around us to adjust their behavior to match our ever-changing sensitivity to the English language. We should be embracing strength and bravery in the face of such words, and going away from coddling the fragility of an individual's ever-changing vulnerable feelings.
You have every right to be offended by something, but your taking offense does not have the right to change or control the offender.