My mother taught me, "sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you," and "I'm rubber, you're glue, what you say bounces off of me and sticks to you." Seems like our culture has abandoned these ideals of strength, and replaced them with vulnerability to words, thoughts or even imagery.

The list of offensives is growing by the day. Names of U.S. presidents are being removed from schools, words or imagery associated with Native tribes are being removed from sports teams, people are being terminated for using the wrong terminology for an ethnic group, teachers can be sued for using the wrong "preferred" pronoun for a student, Realtors can't use the term "master" bedroom or bathroom, the word "man" is now being replaced with "people," so new words like "snowpeople" and "fisherpeople" are being created. Should we change the name of a woman to "wopeople" or female to "feperson?"

