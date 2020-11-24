The Gearhart elk herd has Gearhart Golf Course owner Tim Boyle demanding local government do something about them, because they leave hoof marks and dung on his greens and fairways.
Elk have roamed this area since long before we showed up. Yes, they are big. If you're dumb enough to approach them, they could view you as a threat. Your pooch will get trampled if you let it run free through the herd.
Boyle ominously warns of the elks' potential threat to people and pets, while concurrently spreading herbicides and pesticides to create an artificial environment — chemicals linked to bee and other pollinator declines, and proven to cause cancer in humans. Cognitive dissonance, anyone?
Catch and relocate? How, and to where? Even if you can move them far, far away (otherwise they will simply return), who will pay for this? Boyle? Or does he think all Clatsop taxpayers have deep pockets, like him?
The herd has passed through and bedded down on my property. I am impacted. We maintain a respectful distance and they leave us alone.
Culling the herd is clearly necessary. But even if we remove every last one, more will eventually move in. It will be an ongoing issue, and we must find a way to live with it.
We disrespect and destroy nature at our own peril. We cannot make nature go away. We must find a way to coexist — and in the meantime, Boyle can build net fencing around his overpriced golf course.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
