We want to thank and congratulate Consejo Hispano, the Community Health Advocacy and Resource Team (CHART), Wellville and Oregon Health & Science University for collaborating to put together resident listening sessions in Clatsop County.
The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners had expressed interest in feedback from residents regarding county spending priorities for federal funding received via the American Rescue Plan Act. Over 50 members of the Latinx community offered their insights in the participatory budgeting exercise. Their top priorities were affordable child care and good paying jobs.
Getting Latinx feedback in county spending priorities is important, because this population was hardest hit by the pandemic. The priorities of the Latinx community mirror those of the entire community, according to Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, who has heard the same priorities from residents over the past several years.
We’re pleased that the county has included child care and supporting businesses to create good paying jobs among its spending priorities, and we hope that they will further elevate these priorities in response to resident feedback.
We also hope that the county will continue to encourage the voice of the community and act on its priorities.