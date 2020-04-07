Many workers in different companies have been officially deemed "essential" because their services are required to keep our country functioning. Food, fuel, utilities and health care workers come immediately to mind.
I pray "wartime President" Donald Trump realizes the benefits of combat pay, and extends it to essential civilian workers just as we do for our members of the military, who also face anxiety, fear and danger for simply doing their job. Combat pay increases paychecks, and provides valuable tax benefits.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
