I was sitting in my rocker on the front porch, having my early morning coffee, watching and listening to Astoria come alive. The neighbors were out walking their pooches, and backpackers were headed down the hill to work on foot or bicycle.
The hummingbirds were very active at the nectar feeder, the sparrows were jumping around in the beech tree, and a beautiful little blue bird was foraging on the ground as the black-hooded juncos kept knocking morsels from the seed feeder.
I was watching sea gulls doing a fly-by over the Columbia River, and a flock of pigeons doing their wide swoops around and back to the ledges of the Elks Lodge building when, in the distance, a carrier ship silently embarked down river toward the Pacific.
Then a parade of nine of our locals, deer, that is, sauntered up the middle of the road, stopping traffic both ways at the intersection. Afterwards, I said hello to a woman passenger from the river cruise ship, who was doing a walking tour of the neighborhood. She was very excited. "I just saw Bambi," she exclaimed. "Well," I said, "now you know where Bambi came to retire."
Walking further down the sidewalk, she took her phone from her pocket and spoke to someone on the other end, saying, "You've gotta come to Astoria … this town is very interesting, and so friendly."
"You bet," I thought to myself, "and it's only 9:30 a.m."