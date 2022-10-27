I was sitting in my rocker on the front porch, having my early morning coffee, watching and listening to Astoria come alive. The neighbors were out walking their pooches, and backpackers were headed down the hill to work on foot or bicycle.

The hummingbirds were very active at the nectar feeder, the sparrows were jumping around in the beech tree, and a beautiful little blue bird was foraging on the ground as the black-hooded juncos kept knocking morsels from the seed feeder.

Tags