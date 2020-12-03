I keep hearing these are unprecedented times. They really aren't. We, as a country, have faced many wars, famine, disease … the challenges throughout history have always been present.
How we handle them is the key. No matter what side you are on, left or right or somewhere in between, this is the time in our history to come together as Americans, as the proud people that we are.
This is the time to set aside our differences, and sit down and talk calmly about what we are doing as individuals, families and a country. This is the time to hold our governing officials accountable for the jobs they do for us.
This is not the time for war. We do not need to be at war with each other. Whom does that really serve? Think about it.
I keep hearing people say that a civil war is coming. Really? Is that going to help? I think not. I think people are losing sight of what is really important: Each other. Coming together as family, friends and neighbors who care about one another and want to heal the wounds that have been spread throughout our country.
Please stop and think about the legacy you want to leave to your loved ones. All of this anger is truly ugly, and it does not serve any positive purpose. Look for good things you can do in your little corner of the world.
If we all do that, and keep trying to help and support each other, we will be victorious.
MARY HADREAS
Astoria
