As the school superintendents in Clatsop County, who collectively serve approximately 5,000 students, we want to commend the Clatsop County Public Health Department for their partnership with us and the community in these challenging times.
The health department team, since well before school started, has been instrumental in helping us plan for a safe opening of schools.
They consult with every district weekly to discuss multiple health logistics related to serving our communities’ students and staff. They have assisted and advised on contact tracing when we needed help. They also have coordinated the vaccine process for school employees so that 95% of school employees in our county have been offered their first vaccination. The second doses are coming soon.
They have been available by telephone day and night to address questions and their expertise has allowed for a safe and steady reopening process for schools, which, to date, has resulted in no case transmission between people in any of our county’s schools.
We want to publicly express our appreciation for the health department, and especially Vincent Aarts, for their support. We are all fortunate to live in a community where the health department is so dedicated to the safety of our young people and our schools.
CRAIG HOPPES
Astoria School District
SUSAN PENROD
Seaside School District
BILL FRITZ
Knappa School District
STEPHEN W. PHILLIPS
Jewell School District
TOM ROGOZINSKI
Warrenton-Hammond School District
DAN GOLDMAN
Northwest Regional Educational Service District