People: What is it about the lack of common sense that seems to dwell in our area with some dog owners?
I love dogs but, when on the beach, do you really think you're doing a good thing by leaving a plastic bag-o-poop laying in the sand?
I think that after watching a loggerhead turtle almost starve to death, and the sea rescue vets removing several feet of plastic bags from its intestines, it would make you think twice on bringing any plastics to the beach and not taking them home with you.
On the coast here, we now have to pay a nickle for each plastic bag we use. Our landfills and our ocean's animals here can't accept much more abuse. Why do we have any plastic bags here at all? Recycled paper bags only, I say.
Why make a rule that does absolutely no good for our environment or our sea creatures at all? Why and where does the nickle go? And, is it enough to pay for rescue and care for our ocean critters eating plastic or getting choked in a slow, evil death?
Why do we have plastic in our stores at all? Buy reusable bags, or pay a nickel for a recycled paper bag. I asked for a paper bag at our local grocery store. Not available. Why?
MONICA GUINN
Seaside
