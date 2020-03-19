I can't believe Astoria is still considering hosting cruise ships.
A town of approximately 10,000 residents, plus all who work here, would be exposed to thousands of visitors from everywhere in the world. This is not about panic — it's common sense.
Worried about the loss of tourist business? Imagine the traffic in your place of business if even a few cases were to hatch.
We need to skip the cruise ship season this year. For those who need to gamble — please visit Las Vegas.
TERRIE REMINGTON
Astoria
