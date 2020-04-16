Thank you to The Astorian for publishing the March 24 column about what the county is doing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, "We will get through this."
It was written by Kathleen Sullivan, chairwoman of the Clatsop County commission, and showed her common sense and compassion. I also like the video the county produced with Kathleen, providing advice and encouragement. She hopes to provide this county update every week or so.
We are fortunate to have such a responsible leader during these uncertain times. For Kathleen, the heart of every policy or proposal is how it would affect individuals and communities. It's just like her to be reaching out to area residents with helpful information and comfort. She knows Clatsop folks have a lot in common, and that we can work together.
We're lucky we get to reelect Kathleen on May 19. She listens to everyone with all points of view, loves information and ideas, thinks deeply about issues and votes for the long-term good of Clatsop County. She’s a loyal friend and a stellar member of our community.
I'm voting for Kathleen, and hope you will, too.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
