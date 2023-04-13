I moved to Clatsop County 30 years ago. I saw the Oregon Coast as a quiet, picturesque, affordable place to raise my two daughters. Unfortunately, in recent years, I’ve witnessed the North Coast housing and rental prices spike, leaving many families in constant fear of eviction.
I want our beautiful community to be financially accessible, not exclusionary, where families can raise their children in a neighborhood where you know your neighbors. That’s why I’m voting "yes" on Measure 4-221, to help increase the available homes in Clatsop County.
Passing Measure 4-221 this May would limit the increase of vacation rentals in unincorporated Clatsop County to preserve the livability of our neighborhoods. Homelessness isn’t just a Portland issue; in fact, Clatsop County has among the highest rates of unhoused per capita in all of Oregon.
Out-of-state investors buying up properties to turn a profit hurts us by taking otherwise affordable housing off the market, making it harder for the people who keep our local communities afloat to find a place to live.
The housing crisis is complex, and will take a multifaceted approach to solve, but without Measure 4-221, vacation rental businesses will be allowed to multiply without restriction in residential neighborhoods throughout our county.
That means every single home in rural Clatsop County is a potential rental business, and will drive up the cost of housing. That’s why I’m urging all county residents to join me and vote "yes" on Measure 4-221.