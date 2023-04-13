I moved to Clatsop County 30 years ago. I saw the Oregon Coast as a quiet, picturesque, affordable place to raise my two daughters. Unfortunately, in recent years, I’ve witnessed the North Coast housing and rental prices spike, leaving many families in constant fear of eviction.

I want our beautiful community to be financially accessible, not exclusionary, where families can raise their children in a neighborhood where you know your neighbors. That’s why I’m voting "yes" on Measure 4-221, to help increase the available homes in Clatsop County.

