As a full-time resident of Clatsop County and someone concerned about the availability of affordable housing for middle-class residents such as teachers and nurses, I ask you to vote "yes" on Measure 4-221 to protect residential homes from wealthy investors that wish to make them short-term rentals.
If this measure does not pass, every single home in unincorporated Clatsop County could potentially become a short-term rental business, further depleting the supply of long-term rentals and homes to buy for the average person.
A bar, restaurant, or gas station would not be allowed in a residential neighborhood, so why should a short-term rental business be permitted to operate in one, with all the associated negative impacts to the community?
The Oregon Coast should be accessible to all, but lodging and tourism businesses need to operate where zoning allows and amenities are available for those visiting here, not in residential neighborhoods.
Voting "yes" will compel our leaders to put in place commonsense regulations for short-term rentals that can protect and preserve residential neighborhoods, while supporting the tourism industry. Our neighborhood communities are where we live, get to know our neighbors, and raise our children — they are not the place for short-term rental businesses owned by companies and real estate investors that don’t live here.