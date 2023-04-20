As a full-time resident of Clatsop County and someone concerned about the availability of affordable housing for middle-class residents such as teachers and nurses, I ask you to vote "yes" on Measure 4-221 to protect residential homes from wealthy investors that wish to make them short-term rentals.

If this measure does not pass, every single home in unincorporated Clatsop County could potentially become a short-term rental business, further depleting the supply of long-term rentals and homes to buy for the average person.

