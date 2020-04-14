I feel compelled to respond to a recent letter from an ardent President Donald Trump supporter, first lamenting mistruths, and touting the current campaign mantra that Trump has presided over the best economy in decades ("Courage," The Astorian, March 26). Literally the second coming, vis-a-vis the economy.
If you look at percentage real gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, one will see that the last two Barack Obama years (2014-2015) were better than any two Trump years combined. Albeit the difference is small, but nonetheless, it is the truth.
There were also years in George W. Bush's administration that outdid the recent performance, and they all pale in comparison to the Bill Clinton numbers, that dwarf the last three years. The government actually ran a surplus then. Remember? How soon we forget.
As to veracity: Take a simple message from the last campaign that we were going to build this great, big beautiful wall, and Mexico would pay for it. We all heard it ad nauseam. I'm not sure anyone believed it, but we heard it.
Then, when it came time to build some of the wall, and the administration was scrabbling for the money, our dear leader had the audacity to say he never claimed Mexico was paying for it.
This, for me, is a red line. I would never support any Democrat, Republican or second coming that is so flippant with the truth. It flabbergasts me that so-called evangelicals support this behavior. That is, by no means, the only such instance.
Mr. Republican, Ronald Regan, would be spinning in his grave, watching a Republican president lick the boots of the present communist dictators.
CHRIS CONNAWAY
Astoria
