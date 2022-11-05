Regarding the cost factor for gun control: Additional staff for applications and tests to ensure gun safety means jobs, a good thing. Litigation to process a murderer, or house that murderer for life in prison, far more expensive.
In addition to the dollar cost is loss of life, especially innocent lives of children. For each life lost there are parents, family and friends who will forever feel that heartache and trauma. The ripples, like a rock thrown in a still lake, go far beyond what we realize.
Gun deaths, whether mass killings, suicide or homicide, are costing society big time. America has more guns than people, with the highest ratio of any country worldwide. Killing many, quickly is the only purpose for military-style weapons. How many deaths and injuries are attributed to gun violence this year?
How many hands has that weapon or AR-15 passed through before it reached the hands of the immature, rash, mentally unstable person having a bad day, besides the killer himself?
There is Mr. Salesman who sold the gun, Mr. Gun Business, Mr. Gun Maker, then all the politicians (supported by the National Rifle Association) striking down commonsense gun laws. Lastly, the voters who keep those politicians in office. Follow the money …
All are complicit, mostly because of the money to be made. More safety, less gun violence? Tina Kotek is the only candidate for governor not supported by the NRA. Join us for a positive change in Oregon's gun culture, vote Kotek.