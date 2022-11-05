Regarding the cost factor for gun control: Additional staff for applications and tests to ensure gun safety means jobs, a good thing. Litigation to process a murderer, or house that murderer for life in prison, far more expensive.

In addition to the dollar cost is loss of life, especially innocent lives of children. For each life lost there are parents, family and friends who will forever feel that heartache and trauma. The ripples, like a rock thrown in a still lake, go far beyond what we realize.

