The pre-Thanksgiving edition of The Astorian carried a supplement advertising numerous semi-automatic handguns and assault rifles, the latter with 30-round magazines.
In view of the seemingly endless horror stories that the paper runs about mass shootings that almost always involve such weapons, how can The Astorian justify its complicity?
We have respected the paper for many years, and want to continue to do so.
ROBERT and KERSTIN ADAMS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.