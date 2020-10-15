Are politicians necessary? For decades, people have become increasingly mistrustful and angry towards the stereotypic politician, with good reason.
However in effort to fix this, and try something new, they used an atom bomb (President Donald Trump) instead of making strategic changes in how we govern our country. Disruption of our government was clearly not the way to go.
What we need is to revisit how we collectively define the role of our representatives, and how they conduct themselves. A large part of their role is to be an ambassador for their state or district and utilize their knowledge of government etiquette and represent their constituents' needs in the context of the nation's needs.
Managing expectations of their constituents without being disingenuous is an absolute skill set for all. If they can't do it, they don’t belong there. Democracy requires intense effort in good faith to search for, and reach, solutions which provide a reasonable benefit for all, not just your own party.
If any group is routinely discounted and loses face, then everyone loses. It becomes like a bad marriage where hostile finger-pointing, threats, name-calling and withholding destroy the relationship. Expecting one half of the country to be the winner, and the other half be dismissed as losers, will defeat any chance for decent government.
Stop acting like the other party needs to disappear or be defeated; our system requires compromise with dignity, not derision.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
