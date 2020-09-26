Remember, when someone repeatedly lies to you to change the story, it is an insult to your intelligence. It is propaganda.
When someone lies to you to sell a product, it is advertising, also propaganda, and an insult to your intelligence. This is also called brainwashing — same technique.
That lying person is saying, "Oh, did I dupe you." He is saying, "Boy are you stupid if you believe me."
Remember, being in an echo chamber, where every one of your close associates repeats the same lie, it is still a big dupe.
Example 1: "The birther argument" — " (Fill in the name) wasn't born in America, and isn't a citizen," when the person has a valid birth certificate just like mine.
Example 2: "Let me sell you some horse ligament to cure all your medical problems."
Protect your honor, integrity and the country. Don't be duped.
MONICA TAYLOR
Astoria
