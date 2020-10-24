I’m writing out of concern that the town hall meeting on Oct. 2, regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak at Pacific Seafood, wasn't a transparent exchange of information in both directions.
It seemed to instead be an opportunity for the Oregon Health Authority and Pacific Seafood to control the narrative regarding the situation, and I did not walk away with any sense for how workers and the public will be safe going forward.
Workers continue to share small living quarters with questionable ventilation, and are shuttled to and from work without clear social distancing potential or mask enforcement.
I'm additionally concerned about how shared eating quarters, laundry and other hygiene concerns are being addressed, and did not find the answers provided in the meeting to be sufficient.
If part of worker agreements includes accommodations and transportation, then this also needs to be included in any coronavirus safety protocol. Without addressing these issues, Pacific Seafood and OHA cannot provide a safe environment for workers, and are creating a risk for the entire community.
EM ADAMS
Astoria
