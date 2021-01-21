Among the many abuses of power that President Donald Trump has committed, I am concerned that he will pardon those who will be convicted of acts related to the insurrection that occurred in our nation's capital on Jan. 6.
Some suggestions for the criteria for presidential pardons might include the following:
• Presidents should not be allowed to self-pardon.
• Vice presidents who assume the presidency in the event of a conviction should not be allowed to pardon their predecessor without the consent of two-thirds majority of both houses.
• Crimes that involve campaign finance laws, tax evasion, insurrection and other politically-related chicanery should not be pardoned that were committed under that respective president's administration.
If any of your readers agree with these sentiments, I encourage them to contact House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to consider these suggestions.
Pelosi and Schumer do have contact options on their websites that allow residents not living in their jurisdictions to provide feedback regarding citizen concerns.
DUANE THOMPSON
Seaside