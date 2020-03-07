I was concerned to see a quote from Michael McNickle, Clatsop County's public health director, stating that "We want to reduce the fear, because (COVID-19) is not worse than any flu you see normally" ("County cautions against panic on coronavirus," The Astorian, Feb. 29). Reducing fear and anxiety is a wonderful goal, but this statement significantly oversimplifies the situation.
In the New England Journal of Medicine, two members of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention write that if we take into consideration the possibility of many undiagnosed, asymptomatic cases, COVID-19 may have a fatality rate of "considerably less than 1%," and that "this suggests that the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) … rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9% to 10% and 36%, respectively."
We should definitely hope that the virus has a lower fatality rate than initially expected, but we should also be more than usually vigilant about protecting the health of our community members — especially for the senior citizens, folks with chronic health conditions, and health care workers who are at the greatest risk.
For this reason, I'd like to call on our local business leaders to consider ways of easing sick leave for employees if we begin to see community spread in the area. Everybody else … keep calm, but please wash your hands.
ERIN KISSANE
Astoria
