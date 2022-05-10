Over the past years, Gearhart's city leadership has dragged our city through a tumultuous and prolonged debate by presenting and insisting that our city taxpayers must pay a fire station bond of $14.5 million determined by estimated costs only with no location stipulated for the new station.
To the embarrassment of Gearhart, our residents have voiced numerous and well-documented objections that have gone unanswered. Sadly, objections and arguments stipulated in the recent voters' pamphlet were left unchallenged by the city.
Unlike past fire station town hall meetings, our city's most vocal proponents have instead chosen small controllable group meetings over open town hall meetings to defend critically unanswered questions in an open forum.
Our new fire chief, who should be actively involved in the bond debate, has essentially been replaced by our city administrator, who has acted over the years as the primary fire station spokesperson, lead cost estimator, lead feasibility manager and apparently, our lead real estate and land exchange negotiator.
Our opposition group has repeatedly shown absolute support for our fire volunteers and offered a supporting compromise for a new city-centered fire station. Sadly, our City Council refused to listen.
This fire vote will be a clear expression either affirming or denying confidence in our city leaders' overall judgment in demanding a $14.5 million bond and their unwillingness to compromise.