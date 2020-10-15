I have known David Posalski for eight years, and confidently recommend him for the Ward 4 seat on the Seaside City Council.
Posalski supports our police department. He will ensure that our police department will never be defunded. Our department, ably led by Chief Dave Ham and Lt. Bruce Holt, has been such a gift to our community for so very long.
Chief Ham and all of his officers have selflessly served and protected us, many times at the risk of their own health and safety. If elected, David will make sure that our police department is protected and respected in the same way that they protect and respect us.
A vote for David is a vote for our honorable local police department.
BILL MONTERO
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.