I was concerned to see someone defining socialism as capitalism. They seemed to be confused.
Socialism is not communism. The definition of socialism is: "a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of productivity, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole."
Capitalism is: "an economic and political system in which a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit rather than by state."
The definition of democracy is: "system of government by the whole population or all eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives."
I see socialism as much more democratic than capitalism, as socialism is people acting on what is best for the whole population, rather than capitalism, which acts on money being more important than people.
JUDITH WALLACE
Warrenton
