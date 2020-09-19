I was pretty confused by Patrick Duhachek's Sept. 12 letter, "Home-Schooled." Mr. Duhachek appears to be from Warrenton, commenting on Seaside schools, and encouraging a "vote no" to the school district's not opening full time by home schooling to encourage less funding from the Department of Education.
People have every right to home-school, of course, but I think he might be unaware that the district is basing their actions on the governor's and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation of less than a 5% infection rate. It is to protect children and families, as well as the staff.
I know teachers there who have worked day and night to learn an excellent program that will allow much more interaction and materials, and kids were given laptops and hot spots for internet, if needed, to get online. Each parent is being called to open communication with families, to ensure a fast response with any questions. They hope to open in October, at least part time, to address emotional development, if it is safe.
Perhaps he's unaware that although "most" children don't get terribly ill, coronavirus is being linked to Type I diabetes and immune disorders. Children age 10 somewhat, and by 12 years old, do, in fact, infect adults at the same rate as anyone else; 500,000 students have the coronavirus in the U.S., according to CBS News.
Everyone agrees emotional and social development is necessary. Hopefully parents are finding other ways to address development, rather than exposing their and other kids to potential debilitating disease. If not, take some responsibility?
KATHLEEN PAINO
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.