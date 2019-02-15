I urge the library and the community to reconsider allowing the Drag Queen Story Hour (words I did not think would ever be in the same sentence) to continue ("Astoria leaders defend Drag Queen Story Hour at library," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 5).
I believe it's a lot more harmful than it appears. You are exposing young children to things that will confuse them; they are not going to know if it's a man or a woman telling the story — they will see a man in hyper-exaggerated and overly sexualized female makeup and clothing. This is not a man playing dress-up, they are making a statement.
There are many ways to teach young children to be kind and loving to people who are different; putting them in front of a man dressed in drag telling a story is not the way.
Some of the books that are promoted are "My Princess Boy," about a boy who likes to dress in girls' clothing, and the Dragtivity Book, that answers questions you may have after the story hour; here you can create your own drag name and costume.
I believe the reason that last year's story hour did not trigger an outcry is that not many people knew about it. In other cities, they have had thousands of signatures in opposition, but the libraries go on with it, in the name of diversity and inclusivity.
Children are faced with so many problems today, they don't need further confusing messages from the public library story hour. Please reconsider, and do some further research.
TERRI LEHMAN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.