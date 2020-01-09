The recent guest column, "What the timber lawsuit really means" (The Astorian, Dec. 28), by David Yamamoto, was very confusing.
Yamamoto chairs the Council of Forest Trust Land Counties, which is charged with advising the Oregon Board of Forestry on the management of these lands. They were established in the 1940s after the forests in the counties had been devastated by fires or overcutting. They transferred ownership to the state in return for a portion of the timber revenue generated after the land had been restored by the state.
Yamamoto thought this land would be managed according to the greatest permanent value (GPV) in the Oregon Forest Acquisition Act to maximize revenue from logging. This definition was changed in 1998, when the Board of Forestry added social and environmental values in recognition of the advances in science.
Forestlands managed solely to generate revenue would cause major damage to the environment, including clean water and air, species habitat, the tourist and recreational industry and ultimately, jobs. Findings since 2017 have also proven that when these added values are neglected, these forests are a major contributor to green house gases and, therefore, climate change.
While bemoaning the negative impact of the 1998 revised GPV, Yamamoto states that "Tillamook County is blessed with dynamic timber, dairy and fishing opportunities." I do not think that Tillamook County would be experiencing these blessings had the GPV not been changed by the Board of Forestry in 1998.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
