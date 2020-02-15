Congratulations are due The Astorian for its decision to print my guest column on climate change ("Climate change just another political controversy," Feb. 1). That decision allowed a breath of fresh air to the many folks around here who aren't dyed-in-the-wool followers of policies of Salem Democrats.
The irascible letters to the editor that followed my column, and a guest column advocating more taxes and regulation, "Cap and trade is not extreme" (The Astorian, Feb. 8), are quite telling. It seems to me they're just added proof that issues surrounding "climate change" have become, sadly enough, far too political.
But after all, it is an election year.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
