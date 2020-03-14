One in 1,000 companies in the U.S. reaches 100 years. I congratulate Mike Josephson on this achievement ("A living link to the past," The Astorian, March 7).
My family owned a fuel oil delivery company and gas station that reached 50 years. By the late 1970s, only a few, large competitors had survived the oil crisis. My father recommended another career.
During that time, the auto industry had faced international competition, and the lumber industry had fallen on hard times. Jobs in Michigan and Oregon were tough to come by.
Four generations of a family business cannot avoid challenges like these, and won't survive them without flexibility and good relationships with customers and suppliers.
When I read that Mike Josephson wanted to dress differently, attend university and pursue a tech career, I wondered whether the business would have survived if he had wanted to follow in the family footsteps from day one.
Way to go, Mike. The county is better for having your company here.
EDMOND VERDURMEN
Gearhart
