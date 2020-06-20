Everyone knows the COVID-19 virus has created havoc with the economy. Commercial businesses have shut down or shortened their hours, laid off employees and in general just lost revenue. Some have even been forced to shutter completely.
This will lead to a government shortfall in tax revenue for all levels of government, from the federal down to cities and towns. Everyone seems to be affected.
Yet the Astorian reports on Astoria's cautious budget draft that "the city anticipates nearly $409,000 increase in expenses, mostly in increased wages and benefits for staff, along with a full-time human resources position" ("Astoria plans $46.9 million budget amid pandemic," The Astorian, June 2).
My question is if everyone must pay their share of the consequences, why does it appear that the Public Employees Retirement System isn't being affected?
WILLIAM BELL
Astoria
