Do the supporters of President Donald Trump fully realize the consequences to their own well-being if he gets reelected? Do they really want to do away with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare?
They would then have to assume the heavy costs of medical care, and risk having little or nothing to live on, when they reach retirement age. Are they not concerned that, due to Trump's lack of national leadership, the coronavirus may soon reach their doors?
Does not his promotion of fear over the current unrest, which he encourages by his support of racism and police brutality, bother them? Do they not realize that his attack on environmental regulations may endanger the future of their own families?
Do they not see that he demeans the office of the presidency by his mean, narcissistic and bigoted personality? And do they not realize how badly this reflects upon them, and all Americans both here and abroad?
Do they not understand or care that Trump is leading us straight to fascism in this country, threatening the very foundation of the democratic society we all cherish? We can, and must, do better.
Former Trump supporters are urged to join the fight to save both themselves, and our nation, from this person who does not deserve to be reelected.
SYLVIA PERKINS
Astoria
