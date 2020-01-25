Regarding the Oregon Forest Practices Act revision: The Oregon Department of Forestry is almost entirely dependent on timber sales for funding. It's a volatile revenue stream which it can't control, and is affected by market swings, political agendas and legal challenges.
The ODF gets no taxpayer money, but is asked to provide services which cost millions of dollars annually, and generate little or no revenue. As two-thirds of the revenue from timber sales go to the 15 counties and special taxing districts where the logging takes place, little is left to fund the ODF operations.
After reading and reviewing the draft, it's not clear in the proposed forest practices plan how the stated aims will intersect with other goals, such as maximizing the volume of wood available for harvest, and maximizing wildlife habitat for native wildlife species. Nor is it protective of streams or watersheds.
The ODF mandate is to manage the public land for the "greatest permanent value" to Oregon. Yet the definition of value, and to whom it should go, is a controversial question. Under the current plan, water quality, salmon and wildlife have suffered.
The ODF must clearly identify improved conservation outcomes in specific terms within the plan, and identify which measures enhance habitat for species of concern.
The plan must include unambiguous conservation commitments, such as precise amounts of complex forest to be developed, specific stream strategies with buffer distances increased, and practices identified.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
