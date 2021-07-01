As a local in-town beekeeper, I am reaching out to everyone in Astoria to please look at the chemicals they spray in their yards before they use them.
I understand that controlling pests and weeds is important, but I ask that you please consider bees and other pollinators. This week we lost a queen bee, putting an entire hive at serious risk, while another hive suffered a serious loss in numbers.
The dead and dying bees on our porch, in our apiary, and around our property tell a story. There are alternatives, from commercial herbicides to home alternatives (vinegar). To watch a colony of bees go from thriving to struggling, almost overnight, is heartbreaking, to say the least.
We give our honey away. We are not doing this to profit. Our motives are simple — we want the bees to thrive so our community and its gardens do, as well.
We need your help. Please, look at what you are using before you spray.
THOMAS ANK
Astoria