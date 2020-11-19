Not all opinions are free. If you pay for an opinion, there's no evidence it's worth more.
The Bonneville Power Administration hired some experts to study why adult salmon don't return to spawn . According to expert opinion, most fish get lost in the ocean.
The Astorian reports that fish from every river on the West Coast have been going missing. It's a developing story, and a growing mystery. If it's not those dams after all, are successive generations of hatchery stocks just plain dumb? Have we been breeding their brains out?
My smoke alarm went off when I saw that this fresh narrative was first picked up by the Capital Press, where truth comes straight from the horse's mouth. Examine any issue, and you will find all things newsworthy are grounded in support of Oregon's rural economy. Pass me some oats.
History records that in 1942, when the Grand Coulee Dam was completed, fish runs collapsed in the vast reaches of the upper Columbia. By 1967, with completion of the Hells Canyon Dam, runs in the upper Snake River basin were extinguished.
I witnessed firsthand evidence of this fading bounty, as seen by the slow and tortuous decline in the local commercial salmon fishery. I remember the noon whistle from Columbia River Packers Association, and I roamed the floors of Union Fish cannery.
Uniontown's docks were built to buttress a working waterfront, not a place where boutique beer joints flourish by picking upon an extinct fishery's bones.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
