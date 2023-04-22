I am writing to support Ed Johnson for the Clatsop Community College Board in the upcoming May election. I met Ed years ago in his role as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, where he tirelessly advocated for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.
Ed is dedicated, caring and articulate. His concern for his "CASA kids" was always front and center, and he went above and beyond the expectations one could have of any volunteer in order to achieve the best possible outcomes for these children.
His commitment to children and youth in our community is demonstrated in many ways, from serving on the Knappa School District Board for over 17 years (including serving as board chairman), to reading bedtime stories on KMUN, to sponsoring and spending time with kids in other countries to help them to achieve an education and improve their futures.
Ed possesses the rare qualities of being a fierce advocate, while having a communication style that is calm and courteous, which helps others understand his point of view. His perspective is informed by really caring about people from all walks of life and abilities. At a time when college enrollment is dropping, and budgetary concerns are pressing, I believe Ed will bring his considerable experience and compassion to help find solutions that are practical and visionary.
Ed will be a great addition to the board of our community college.