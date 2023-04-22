I am writing to support Ed Johnson for the Clatsop Community College Board in the upcoming May election. I met Ed years ago in his role as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, where he tirelessly advocated for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Ed is dedicated, caring and articulate. His concern for his "CASA kids" was always front and center, and he went above and beyond the expectations one could have of any volunteer in order to achieve the best possible outcomes for these children.

