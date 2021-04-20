Regarding the story "Police feel the weight of crisis response" (The Astorian, April 13): This is a serious and very challenging and accurate description of situations which have existed in many cities for years.
It is correct to accept the reality that law enforcement should not be expected to handle crises which involve any aspect of mental health or addictions issues.
There are communities which have had success in developing resources to mitigate these challenges. It seems wise to consult with these communities, and follow their best advice about how they worked it out successfully.
Law enforcement cannot be expected to solve these problems or fund their solutions. Successful programs do exist, and the people who have developed them will surely be willing to share their strategies.
NANCY WINTERS
Alsea