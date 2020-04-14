President Donald Trump asserted that state governors "have to treat us well" while discussing the coordination of federal and state efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The threat implied is easy to see, if you don’t "treat him well," you won't be helped.
This is the kind of disgusting and barbaric threatening I would expect to hear from Kim Jong Un, and yet people still wonder why. He consistently speaks like a mafioso don who threatens anyone who dares to point out his ineptitude and misconduct. Just a few weeks ago he was saying the coronavirus was completely under control, and that the hoopla was the result of a Democratic hoax.
Today he exclaims, "There is going to be a lot of death." Really? This man is so consumed with defending himself he can't think or lead clearly. His foolish self-serving attempts to downplay the epidemic helped delay us addressing the disaster now unfolding. More than 90% of the American people (including his hypocritical base) have decided to stay at home despite the foolish reluctance of Republican states to go along with the "stay-at-home” advisory.
Watch Trump at the White House briefings when someone's talking. He looks impatient and reluctant to give up the spotlight, while nervously listening for any negative innuendo about him. He reminds me of the "Twilight Zone" episode where little Anthony sent anyone with bad thoughts about him to the cornfield. It goes without saying this monstrous man-child needs to be removed from office.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
