Tom Brownson is the city councilor Astoria needs in 2020. Tom does not come to the position with a personal agenda. Rather, he is a contemplative leader who works toward consensus for the betterment of all Astoria citizens. Tom has a deep respect for all residents, city staff and his fellow councilors.
Tom promotes local businesses and smart development, while keeping Astoria unique and respecting its heritage. Having deep roots in our community, Tom knows that this is the time to balance development along the riverfront and Youngs Bay with the need to preserve vistas and access to our greatest resources.
He has a keen understanding of city codes, and their impact on the quality of life for Astorians. He has worked to modify those codes to achieve the best possible result for our city and its visitors. The new Bridge Vista Overlay Zone and Urban Core code changes are a great example.
In his second term, Tom will focus on resolving serious issues facing our community, including the Heritage Square development and library funding and renovation.
Brownson has done an excellent job for Astoria — he deserves your vote for another four years.
DAN STEIN
Astoria
