Oregon's current logging practices, the Oregon Forest Practices Act, are perfect for the timber corporations. This law is far weaker than Washington state or California laws that protect water supplies, fish and wildlife and reduce landslides. Steep-slope logging, road building and logging near headwater streams is standard practice here in Oregon. The taxes the timber corporations pay (or lack thereof) are great, too.
This has left rural communities with a huge hole in their budgets, resulting in failing water infrastructure, unrepaired roads, low funding for schools and inadequate health care. Over the last few decades, multinational timber corporations and Wall Street have bought up huge areas of Oregons forest lands while good paying forest jobs disappear.
What can Oregonians do to change this? Adoption of the habitat conservation plan is only a beginning. Responsible forest stewardship will safeguard clean water and recreational opportunities and protect wildlife, including our salmon and steelhead, which are threatened by these practices. By revising logging regulations, Oregon can revitalize rural communities, recover commercial fisheries and strengthen our outdoor economy.
Let's work together to keep our forests alive and thriving for many generations to come. We are caretakers of the planet, only borrowing it from our grandchildren. As my beloved father used to say, "Always return something in better condition than you found it."