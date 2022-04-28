The routine influence of money in politics has become such a commonplace that its presence is no longer shameful, or even remotely unseemly.
"Timber baron jumps into Oregon politics" (The Astorian, April 19) is a case in print. Betsy Johnson's acceptance of campaign donations from corporations, or any and all comers from the American oligarchy, should clearly illustrate whose interests she will be championing if she is elected Oregon's next governor.
These same one-percenters and corporate donors are the money that bankrolls the so-called grass roots "populism" of the #TimberUnity political action committee. I am not opposed to living wages, or the livelihood of working people.
However, the real cream in this state's timber industry is, has been and always will be floating to the top. For the plutocracy, support for "independent" Johnson is a wise investment that will pay big dividends. Money is the mother's milk of politics.
As a maverick in the Oregon Senate, she played the Joe Manchin role perfectly. Power, for the sake of power, and perversity in service to obstructionism. Imagine how she might govern, while the public's real needs and their possible solutions go unaddressed.
Vote for Betsy! Vote for stability, and the status quo will be grandma'd in!