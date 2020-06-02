"Mayor Bruce Jones said Monday that while the minimum wage increases were passed with the best intentions in better economic times, he will reach out to the region's state legislators and Gov. Kate Brown to ask they be canceled for the time being" ("Astoria leaders call for minimum wage freeze amid pandemic," The Astorian, May 21).
It is more accurate to say those increases were passed to correct a wrong. The minimum wage is not a student wage. It was passed to prevent employers from paying near-slave wages. For decades the standard of living for minimum wage earners eroded into poverty, while others prospered.
Oregon finally passed a realistic minimum wage that gradually reaches double the obscenely low federal rate of $7.25 an hour. Now prosperity has faltered. The mass quarantine response to the COVID-19 has busted the municipal budget.
A solution has been found, where it is so often found, on the backs of the working poor. While this kind of thinking is not unusual, it is no less shameful.
Leave the minimum wage alone. It is called a minimum wage for a reason. Find your $60,000 shortfall at the top of the pay scale, where it is a smaller sacrifice, or leave the pool closed for a year or two.
Why, in times like these, are we worrying about a swimming pool? Most importantly, why are we asking the poor to pony up 75 cents an hour for the swimming pool?
RODNEY MERRILL
Astoria
